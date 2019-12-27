These are all the powers used by Baby Yoda

Disney
'The Mandalorian' has been the big surprise at the end of the year, especially for Star Wars fans. But for the world in general, thanks to one of his characters, which was hidden until the last moment. Yes, we are talking about Baby Yoda. And throughout the first season, he has shown why it is so important to the history of Star Wars …
LEVITATION
In episode 2 of the series, Baby Yoda saves Mando by levitating a furious Mudhorn who wanted to kill him. The effort leaves him unconscious for the rest of the day, but he left us all with his mouth open. The levitation of objects or characters is one of the basic powers in controlling the Force.
HEALING
We had never seen this power in the official Star Wars canon. Yes we could see how Cade Skywalker had this ability, but in the old canon, now known as LEGENDS. In episode 2, Baby Yoda approaches to cure Mando but he stops him at the last moment. Yes, in episode 7 Baby Yoda has the opportunity to show his power, healing Greef Karga, character played by Carl Weathers.
CONSTRICTION
We have always seen this ability being used by Sith characters. In fact, as soon as the saga begins, back in 1977, we see how Darth Vader uses it against a rebel, drowning him at the moment. Baby Yoda in this case, try to strangle Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano) to see her having a pulse with Mando.
