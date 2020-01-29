These are all discarded hairstyles for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

Of all the artists who work for Marvel Studios, perhaps Andy Park is one of the best known for what it is to show his works for public studies. The last thing he wanted to share with his followers are the alternative hairstyles that Brie Larson could have worn in Avengers: Endgame, where he played the powerful Captain Marvel again.

This image is what he shared on his Instagram profile with a brief explanation. "After desasaplanding the Captain Marvel costume for Avengers: Endgame asked me to explore styles for her hairstyle. I did a lot more than the ones you see here, but these are some. Which one would you stay with? I found this fun".

After this first publication, the artist had a lot of fun with the selection of his followers and decided to repeat the game by sharing alternative hairstyle desasaplands but this time with helmet desasaplands.

With any hairstyle she wears, what is clear is that Carol Danvers is one of the most powerful characters in the UCM and will continue to distribute a lot of cane in Captain Marvel 2, a film that has been officially underway for a few days.