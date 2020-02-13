These are all confirmed attendees for E3 2020

Share it:

Once again the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), organizers of the E3 2020, a leak has been the protagonist. On this occasion they have not leaked the personal data of hundreds of journalists attending the fair, instead they have filtered the official website of the event by opening it early and then closing it again and protecting it with a password.

The site was open long enough for Resetera users to explore it and get all the information possible before it was inaccessible again. Among that information was this list with all the companies confirmed for this year's event.

Nintendo and Microsoft do not appear on this list that is still being updated. There is no reason to worry because Microsoft's assistance is confirmed and they may not appear because they perform their activity in the Microsoft Theater outside the premises where E3 takes place as such. In the case of Nintendo ESA itself has confirmed its attendance but it seems that they will not have the presence of other years or that their activity will be different in some way.

Among the attendees highlights the presence of Amazon for the first time as they are working on their first video game, the ambitious MMO known as New World and that we assume we will see in detail during the fair.

Hopefully we will have a new Nintendo Direct on the occasion of the fair (although the players expect that there will be one much earlier, because we are currently in the longest period between presentations since Nintendo launched Nintendo Switch).

Recently we have also known that the presenter Geoff Keighley will skip this year's edition and will be the first one he hasn't been to since the event exists. Among its reasons was the lack of unity between the attending companies and the current state of a fair whose utility is increasingly in doubt.