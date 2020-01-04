These April Fools' Day jokes don't cause laughter and we explain why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This December 28 in Latin America is from Day of the Holy Innocents, date on which some people decide to spend some jokes.

Even some media use this day to edit a section with fake news.

Why do we make jokes on December 28?

This day remembers the passage of the Bible where the King Herod He ordered the killing of minors, in search of the future king of Israel.

According to the Gospel of St. Matthew, the three Wise Men arrive in Jerusalem and predict that, when a new star appears on Israel, it would be the sign of a new monarch who "will reign over all nations."

In fear of Herod After losing the throne, he ordered the murder of all children under 2 years old.

In the Middle Ages, this day coincided with a pagan tradition called "Fiesta de los locos", where parties and debauchery are held, celebrated in France. A similar celebration occurs on April 1 in Anglo-Saxon countries, called Fools' Day or April Fool’s Day.

We leave you some of the jokes that, due to their repetition, no longer cause so much hilarity, so that you avoid them if you want to avoid a wave of claims.

"I'm pregnant / I'm getting married"

Surely some of your contacts have already published that it is linked or that they already delivered the engagement ring. If they are from the league of Forever Alone, maybe not really a reason for laughter for them.

My mom told me she is pregnant as a April Fools' day joke. That is not done, I was so excited that my legs were shaking. I was excited ugly – danielaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@ Mendezita5) December 28, 2019

Prank calls or conversations

There are applications that allow you to create supposed conversations of WhatsApp or fake calls, with which you can imitate the image of these services and pretend that your crush You were told or that you received a call from someone very important.

If you suddenly receive many screenshots in the conversation group of your friends, start to suspect those images. Maybe your friend didn't really talk to the prettiest girl in the job.

Deaths of famous people

Wow, this year was very fruitful in celebrity deaths, such as the Prince of the Song, Jose jose. Do you really want your friends to have a heart attack if you tell them that their favorite singer or actor died? As the classic says: Don't do it, compa.

Emergency calls

No, this is not funny on this day or ever. Not when children do it. Even in Mexico City you can earn a fine of between 754 pesos up to 7,459 pesos and you can spend up to 2 years in prison.

Also, with these fake calls, you divert the attention of paramedics or patrols to a place where nothing happened, instead of being able to deal with a real emergency. Just don't do it

With information from Clarín and Milenio.

It may interest you:

Danna Paola and Alejandro Speitzer celebrate their friendship with tender reunion

Did you erase it because of the criticism? PHOTO of Alejandra Guzmán disappears from her networks