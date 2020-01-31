There's a ‘Where is Wally?’ Kardashians version (and you can buy it on Amazon)

Share it:

The lives of the Kardashian They give for a lot. Not only is there already 17 seasons of his' reality ', they are going to shoot a film inspired by the robbery that Kim suffered in Paris and Kylie has released a series of merchandising objects with the famous' Rise and Shine ', do not. Eye, because there are even books dedicated to them, and only a true fan will want to have them. Yes, like the one that compiles his most epic phrases (our favorite of Kim Kardashian is "Dreaming about me is free, what it costs is to have me") and tells us the best tricks to take the perfect selfie.

Well, there's another one and it's called 'Where are the Kardashians?'. Come on, a kind of 'Where is Wally?', But instead of looking for this doll with his typical striped sweater, we will have to find the sisters. You're already running to Amazon to buy it.

And if we talk about the Kardashian sisters, we don't forget about everyone around them, of course. Kanye West or Scott Disick (Kourtney's ex) will also appear in the book. Oh, and of course, the 'klan' matriarch, Kris Jenner. She can't be missing either.

Where Are the Kardashians?

We will have to make real efforts to find them all among the marabunta in some of their usual places. The office? The supermarket? Obviously not. They are more than partying in Miami Beach, shopping in New York, starring in the occasional 'shooting' … That kind of thing.

Best of all, it is not expensive, can you get 'Where are the Kardashians?' and rejoice silly Sunday afternoons for 9.72 euros.