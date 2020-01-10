General News

 There would already be an actor to be Roy Harper in the third season of Titans

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Roy Harper / Arsenal / Speedy in the DC comics

The third season of "Titans", announced this November, could bring us another classic member of the Titans, neither more nor less than Roy Harper, also known in the comics as Spedy and later as Arsenal.

Insider Emre Kaya says that DC Universe would even have an actor to embody the character in the third season of the series, although for now there have been no more details about this actor, nor the version of the character we will see.

Roy Harper was Oliver Queen's partner, aka Green Arrow, debuting in the comic “More Fun Comics # 73”. In the 90s, Roy "became independent" under the alias Arsenal, later joining the Titantes, to eventually lead them. In recent years, the character has spent much of his days fighting crime working alongside teams of superheroes, including the Justice League or Outsiders.

Roy's existence was already signed up in the second season when (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Donna Troy receives a phone call from the hero during a mission (FIN SPOILER).

READ:  😞 Evict LeBron - 😱JC Chavez and the sons of El Chapo - 🙈Fans show breasts

It should be remembered that the series “Arrow”Has left us an incarnation of Roy played by Colton Haynes since 2013. Also, in the last season, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Arsenal lost his arm after a plane crash in Lian Yu, advancing the comic book spin that the character would receive his iconic metal arm in the future (FIN SPOILER).

Via information | Emre Kaya



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.