 There would already be an actor to be Roy Harper in the third season of Titans

The third season of "Titans", announced this November, could bring us another classic member of the Titans, neither more nor less than Roy Harper, also known in the comics as Spedy and later as Arsenal.

Insider Emre Kaya says that DC Universe would even have an actor to embody the character in the third season of the series, although for now there have been no more details about this actor, nor the version of the character we will see.

Roy Harper was Oliver Queen's partner, aka Green Arrow, debuting in the comic “More Fun Comics # 73”. In the 90s, Roy "became independent" under the alias Arsenal, later joining the Titantes, to eventually lead them. In recent years, the character has spent much of his days fighting crime working alongside teams of superheroes, including the Justice League or Outsiders.

Roy's existence was already signed up in the second season when (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Donna Troy receives a phone call from the hero during a mission (FIN SPOILER).

It should be remembered that the series “Arrow”Has left us an incarnation of Roy played by Colton Haynes since 2013. Also, in the last season, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Arsenal lost his arm after a plane crash in Lian Yu, advancing the comic book spin that the character would receive his iconic metal arm in the future (FIN SPOILER).

