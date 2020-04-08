Share it:

"His sin is not pride, but anger," says a priest to Melitón Manzanas in one of the chapters of ‘The invisible line’. The policeman who tortured those who opposed the Franco regime is resurrected in the skin of Antonio de la Torre in the series directed by Mariano Barroso (‘Tomorrow’) which arrives on Movistar + on Wednesday the 8th.

"That phrase describes a regime that considered violence to be legitimate to achieve order.", explains the actor confined to his home. For him, it was essential not to create a character "Manichaean" and, therefore, he tried to get closer to Melitón's environment from the first moment. “Through Carlos Jordá, a journalist friend of mine, I tried to contact his daughter. But, finally, he declined my invitation. I suppose the subject was stirring him up, he is older, his children advised him… But he told him things that were essential for me, like he was a very good father. Investigating, Antonio also discovered the other side of the coin. "There is a study that the Basque Government commissioned prestigious lawyers and forensics on torture in the Basque Country: 3,500 documented cases and, some of them, are still alive today."

A hard shoot, but unforgettable



A controversy that, although today is still felt in the cities and towns where the series was filmed, did not prevent de la Torre from enjoying the experience: “There will be those who say that we are laundering ETA, but it is curious because, working on a fiction set in such a violent time, my memory of the recording is more beautiful than controversial. Donosti was beautiful ”.

If you had to choose the most difficult and most beautiful shooting moment, it is clear to you: “The hardest sequences were my death, which was a day of heavy filming due to the technical issue; and when we torture Peru, a character played by Emilio Palacios. It was difficult because when there are physical themes everything is more delicate and you have to take great care of the actor. However, the ones I remember most enthusiastically are the ones I recorded with my daughter ”.