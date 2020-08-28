“There will be some interesting couple scenes”

Share it:

We are discovering more and more details on the second season of The Boys, in the meantime we report this interview with Eric Kripke, showrunner of the series coming to the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

In particular, the showrunner discussed a novelty that we will see in the next unpublished episodes: scenes focused on some pairs of characters. Here’s what his comment was during an interview with ComicBook.com: “I think the story of Stormfront and Homelander is going to be a lot of fun, with a number of original surprises and twists, I really enjoyed it. The relationship between Becca and Butcher will be heartbreaking, it will show us all the pain of Butcher and we will not be ready for it. A funny thing about when a show goes on for multiple seasons is that you can start making those games like, let’s see what the two of them would look like together, and try to see what it would be like for a couple of episodes.“.

He then continues: “For this reason we have dedicated an episode to Butcher and Starlight. We devised a mission for the two of them because they hate each other. There will also be an episode with Starlight and Mother’s Milk, theirs will be an interesting couple. So, part of the fun is seeing who goes with whom and so you have some exciting scenes“.

We remind you that the second season will be available starting from September 4th, in the meantime we leave you with our review of the first 3 episodes of The Boys 2.