There will be PS5 and Xbox Series X games at the Tokyo Game Show 2020

The organization of Tokyo Game Show It has begun to share information about this year's edition and apparently the main objective will be to demonstrate that video games are the best entry point for the latest technologies. For this reason there will be spaces dedicated to the game in the cloud, the arrival of 5G and the games of the next generation of consoles.

No specific details have been given on which PS5 and Xbox Series X games will be at the event, although we do expect both consoles to be there because the event will take place from September 24 to 27 and by then both systems should be more than presented with great detail.

We assume that there will be some Hellblade 2, maybe Godfall and hopefully Halo: Infinite, also any other game that is announced throughout the year and especially during the celebration of the E3 2020, where at least Microsoft should carry large caliber artillery .

"Games are the most accessible means to experience emerging technologies that unlock new possibilities for the future.", says an official statement issued by CESA, organizers of this Japanese event.

"By having new games from the next generation of consoles, the TGS2020 will surely attract even more attention from around the world. The event will focus on the arrival of the game in the cloud and its advanced environment with the arrival of 5G for commercial use and that will expand the gaming experience on new platforms in an unprecedented way".

The players are still waiting for Sony to decide to present their new PS5 once and for all so they can know details such as its desasapland and the first games that will make up the launch catalog. Hopefully this event will not be passed in March, of which nothing is known yet.