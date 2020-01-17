There will be no second season of Watchmen without Damon Lindelof

Share it:

Despite the fantastic reviews he has received Watchmen In his jump to television, HBO confirms that there are no plans for a second season and that there will be no plans if the creator of the series, Damon Lindelof, does not decide to get to it.

"It would be hard to imagine how to do this without Damon involved in some way."HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said in an interview this week with USA Today.

Last December Lindelof talked about the subject: "I have always weighed and I still think that these nine episodes are a complete story with beginning, end and end. I know that many will not see it that way and I will definitely not argue with anyone who thinks there should be more. I simply am not attracted to the idea of ​​continuing the story without a reason to do so. The reason should be a creative reason, guided by an idea and I have no idea for possible new Watchmen seasons right now.".

Of course, he left an open door to hope by stating that he will do everything possible to create new episodes if at some point an idea is presented attractive enough to pursue it.

Lindelof has earned the respect of HBO and the proof is that Bloys assured that the series will be there whenever the creative decides to retake it. Anything that comes to mind will take place on HBO and even if you want to create a different series, you will be free to do so with the company's seal.

At the time we gave you a total of six reasons why you should be encouraged to watch this version of Watchmen, one that has served to expand the universe of the graphic novel that is considered one of the most important in the history of the comic.