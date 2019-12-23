There will be no censorship in Final Fantasy VII Remake according to the ESRB

Share it:

Violence, alcohol and even suggestive clothing for female characters. This is how it classifies Final Fantasy VII Remake ESRB, which with its description has revealed very interesting details of the expected – and increasingly closer – remake. For example, making it clear that Square Enix is ​​not going to cut a hair when reimagining the mythical Don Coreno. Probably, with "sexy" dance included.

In fact, if we focus on the description made by the ESRB on its official website (we via Wccftech), the remake will be a game in which "The combat stands out for screams of pain, impact sounds and explosions". In addition, it is also described that "The cinematic scenes also represent cases of violence with characters impaled by swords (off camera)", or with other examples like "A man shooting repeatedly while on a ladder.".

Obviously, that last scene will be well remembered by lovers of the original game, who can now expect the remake to transmit the "darkest" moments of AVALANCHA, Barret's terrorist group and their friends much more realistically. Without any censorship and as the original could not do it in his day.

However, the most surprising part of the description is the fact that the ESRB also details that some female characters wear suggestive costumes. Without going any further, they cite a "very pronounced neckline". And, above all, they talk about the presence of a man who is "Looking at women's bodies while making hand gestures and moving hips.".

Indeed, the latter is a clear reference to Don Corneo and the scenes that took place in the part of the Wall Market and the incursion of Cloud and Aeris to rescue Tifa. However, the description has not given details about whether Cloud can also be chosen by Corneo or the Bee Club, which we know will be present in the remake.

Finally, ESRB has also described the presence of alcohol. As they say, you can order a drink "strong and bitter", but also see how alcohol makes a dent in certain characters. That and the fact that we will see characters smoking and also curse words throughout the game. Of course, the most realistic version of the fragmented society of Midgar and with the technology of 2020.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive on March 3, 2020 exclusively for PS4. Exclusivity that will take place for a whole year from the launch.

