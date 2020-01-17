There will be news of Baldur's Gate 3 in February

Share it:

The announcement of Baldur's Gate III It was one of the most memorable moments of last year for all those players who grew up with one of the oldest and purest sagas of the RPG.

We have known very little since the project was announced and we knew that behind it was the best possible study to carry it out (perhaps rivaling Obsidian Entertainment). They were none other than Larian Studios, whose Divinity: Original Sin drink enough of this franchise that they will now resurrect.

In this brief preview of the game published by the study you can read "Many things have happened since the last time you were at Baldur's Gate, my friend. It's time to come back – Volo".

Whatever they will show will be seen on February 27. In the video we see fragments of the development work with the team working on the soundtrack, in the capture of movements and in the photography of real locations that we assume will move to the game or inspire their fantasy kingdoms.

Baldur's Gate is one of those franchises that appear when you look back and think about video games that have marked history and have sown the path traveled by so many other future successes. Being up to the responsibility of adapting such a legend to modern times is a task that few could perform with good results and yet there is little doubt about the capabilities of Larian Studios.

Last year we learned that the game would reach Google Stadia in addition to traditional platforms. In fact, the most surprising thing was that the announcement of this title took place during a Stadia Connect, where no one expected such a revelation.

Now we can only wait patiently for the next piece of information about one of the most anticipated releases of the coming months (or years, who knows).