There will be news of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the next Nintendo Dream

The next issue of the monthly magazine Nintendo Dream will include a special dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons that will be addressed new details of the video game. The magazine, which usually includes information on the scoop of numerous company titles, will begin to be seen in Japanese stores around January 21.

The cover of the magazine does not give more clues about it, only that the number will serve as a final advance for the launch of the game this March. Readers of Famitsu, the magazine with the largest national circulation in Japan, have the title among its most anticipated releases of the year.



March 2020 issue of Nintendo Dream, on sale at the end of January.

March 20: first Animal Crossing of the main saga in seven years

Although these reports normally coincide with the official publication of videos and coverage of Nintendo itself in the previous days, to date there is no information about a hypothetical Nintendo Direct or a coverage dedicated exclusively to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Have to wait.

It will be the first game in the saga with localization to Latin Spanish, which will mean a complete adaptation to the language and elements of the Spanish-speaking culture of southern America. Idoomatic and indigenous expressions that are part of the vocabulary of more than 300 million people will be represented in the game, to which we must add aesthetic elements such as a Chinese Poblana dress and the Monarch Butterfly.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be launched worldwide next March 20, 2020 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Your producer and director, Hisashi Nogami Y Aya Kyogoku, respectively, commented at the end of last year why the game will begin on a desert island. On the other hand, in this article we explain how the local and online delivery multiplayer mode will be, which will seek to seduce the more than 12.36 million players what did you guys buy Animal Crossing: New Leaf on Nintendo 3DS.

Fountains | Switchsoku, Nintendo IR Data