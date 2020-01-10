There will be “important information” about Ape Escape in 2020

Share it:

Although Sony missed the 20th anniversary of Ape Escape, which took place in 2019, the company has not forgotten the saga. The official account of the game on Twitter has congratulated the New Year to all its followers and has done so by promising “Important information” for the next twelve months. Information about your future and potential return. Who knows. Maybe the Kings bring us new news about Spike, Spencer and company.

The last Ape Escape was in 2010

PlayStation 4 will be Sony's first console without a single delivery of the series, although his time on PlayStation 3 was not much better. Its presence in the previous generation was limited to PlayStation Move Ape Escape, a 2010 party game designed to take advantage of the new peripherals. Since then, his appearances have been reduced to commitments and tributes in third-party games, such as PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Everybody's Golf, Little big planet Y Ratchet & Clank. A critical situation for the franchise, which has more than 14 deliveries under his belt, is one of the most beloved of the PlayStation brand and sees its last golden stage far away, with PSP, where we had Ape Academy 1 and 2, Ape Escape: On the Loose, Ape Escape Quest and the exclusive ones from Japan, Ape Escape Racer and Ape Escape Big Mission.

With a little luck the "important information" that promises Sony Japan in the game account has to do with a continuation for PlayStation 5, console of which little by little we know more details. In recent days we have known that studies find it very easy to develop for her, which will give “a big step in audio and immersion”, As well as the design of his dev kits and even the patents he is testing with his new and innovative command. We will see if the platform also gives an opportunity to the funniest apes in the sector.

