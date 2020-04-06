Entertainment

There will be hundreds of modifiers for Marvel's Avengers costumes

April 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
We know that customization in Marvel's Avengers It will be a crucial element of the Crystal Dynamics game because we are facing an action adventure with many RPG touches, but it is possible that this section is even more ambitious than we expected.

The combat desasaplander of the game, Vince Napoli, has been talking on Reddit about some interesting details about it. Among the information shared, it is worth highlighting that to equip our heroes we will be able to choose from more than 100 different modifiers.

He commented that "most of those improvements shown were early tests. A lot of work has been done to redesasapland that system, but there are easily over 100 improvements just for gear. These upgrades are exclusive to inventory slots for upgrades and items"

With all these variables available it is to be hoped that we can configure the heroes in very different ways. Perhaps we should think of the game as something similar to what The Division offers but starring the most powerful heroes on the planet.

With cooperative missions, it would not be uncommon for the title to be periodically updated with new missions that require the heroes to be configured appropriately to face new challenges and who knows if new villains from loc comics.

Hopefully we'll have the game in hand starting September 4 after the original release date has been pushed back to give you a little more time in the oven.

