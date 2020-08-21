there will be a time jump of 7 years!

Share it:

During a guest at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Lili Reinhart, superstar of the successful TV series Riverdale, shared some invaluable information about the show's fifth season The CW.

The actress has revealed some background on her quarantine, during which she moved to a new home: "This is the first place that's really all mine – he said -. When I first moved to Los Angeles I had a studio in Hollywood and then when I had to go to Canada I put all my things in a storage box. But there were very few so when I moved here, I lived in a half-empty house for a while".

Moreover the interpreter of Betty Cooper then explained that work on the fifth season will start immediately after finishing those on the fourth, whose shooting was interrupted in March for the lockdown: but the bomb arrives, with the anticipation of a leap into the future of seven years!

"It's nice to have a work routine again, I hope this Covid thing doesn't take away the joy of filming. For the fifth season we will take a 7-year leap into the future. I am excited by this news, it will be great to play the role of an adult and for the series it will be almost a new beginning"said Lili Reinhart

Also, the creator of the series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa unveiled the first images of the show on Instagram: see them below.

