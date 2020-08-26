“There will be a love triangle”

Share it:

As you might have imagined, the Coronavirus outbreak has changed the plans for Grey’s Anatomy 17. While we wait for more official news about it, we would like to report this intervista a Richard Flood, performer of Cormac Hayes.

The actor was interviewed by Metro.co.uk reporters, who asked for some indiscretions about the future of his character and in particular about how his relationship with Meredith will evolve: “A love triangle is forming between Cormac, Meredith and Andrew DeLuca, so it will be interesting to see how their story unfolds. This is all I can reveal. I have talked to the writers of the season and they are thinking about writing certain events, as usual they have great ideas“.

He then continues explaining what he would like for his character: “I would like to see him grow up and know more about him. I’m ready for anything … I mean Cormac has been through a lot already, he has a very deep history, so we will continue to see how his character develops and how his relationship with Meredith changes.“Speaking of the unpublished episodes, in recent weeks the confirmation of Krista Vernoff on the fact that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will address the Coronavirus, although for now we have no other details about it.