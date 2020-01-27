There was no rival for 'Pain and glory' in the 2020 Goyas

Although earlier than usual, and from a place where we had never seen it, the ceremony of Goya Awards It has been a show full of ups and downs. Territorial relocation has taken her to Malaga, where we arrived after having lived one of the tightest races in a long time, which have ended up giving the victory in main awards and also in number (a total of seven) to 'Pain and glory' of Pedro Almodovar. The gala has been full of small moments of vindication, wonderful musical performances, jokes that did not quite work at all, criticisms of fascism, claims of female orgasm, spontaneous that were not spontaneous, direct messages to the present president Pedro Sanchez and references to the storm in the Andalusian city. Although if something has not lacked andSta 34th edition of the Spanish cinema awards He has been invited to cross the path of the camera.Rwe look at what he gave one night full of ups and downs and contrasts from the Málaga Palacio de Deportes Martín Carpena.
Jesus Briones / GTRES
Almodóvar, an unbeatable favorite
Perhaps the race with 'While the war lasts' has been adjusted, but on this night of Goyas everything pointed in the same direction. 'Pain and glory' has dominated the awards with seven statuettes: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing. An overwhelming set of awards that confirm Pedro Almodóvar's film as the most important of last year in our country, and that still has a way to go: the Oscars awards gala awaits you in February, where she is nominated for Best International Film and Best Actor.
The Manchego director has used his speeches beyond the acknowledgments and senses memories to the process of creating this very personal film (in which he recalls through an alter ego, Salvador Mallo, memories of his childhood and his training as an artist), so close to his life and so cathartic for his figure, and has wanted to address directly (even twice) to the president of the government, present at the premises:
"Spanish cinema is going through a good situation, but it also has very dark areas. I would like to tell you, without bothering you because here it comes as a guest, that the independent, author's cinema, the one that is made outside the margins of television and the platforms, it is in serious ways of extinction. And it needs the protection no longer of its government, it needs the protection of the state, because that is going to be its future, the future of the directors that are inspired by the cinema that is being made right now".
Almodóvar, who has also wished President Sánchez luck for these four years of legislature that have just begun, is not the only one of 'Pain and glory' that has cause for celebration tonight. Antonio Banderas continues his stellar season collecting the Goya for Best Actor (the first to win, not counting the Honor), which are joined by the awards of the Cannes Festival and the Oscar nomination, among many others. Much of his words have been for the director who saw him born as an artist and has now taken him back to the top. "You have understood me better than anyone, I hope the circles have not closed and we have the opportunity to continue working together in the future", he wished from the stage, also remembering that just three years ago he suffered a heart attack that changed his perspectives. "Not only am I alive, but I feel alive", it is finished. Notable has also been the prize to Alberto Iglesias for the soundtrack of the film, with which he already has eleven Goya awards.
The "guerracivilistas" share the remains
On a night when Almodóvar was the favorite to take home the main categories, the other great nominees have ended up distributing everything else in a fair way. It stands out above all 'While the war lasts' of Alejandro Amenábar, which goes with five statuettes (Art direction, Supporting actor, Production design, Makeup and hairdressing and Costume) in spite of being the one that accumulated more nominations, a total of sixteen. In her, Karra Elejalde interprets the writer Miguel de Unamuno, and through his gaze we live the coup d'etat in the Spain of 1936 and the rise of Francisco Franco as dictator A film that talks about the conflicts of the past to analyze the evils of the present, where the flags are still mantles with which to wrap death. The Catalan Eduard Fernández, who has received an award (for Best Supporting Actor) for his interpretation of General Millán Astray, has not been present to collect his prize. Amenábar has done it, shortening the phrases of his speech as if it were the assembly of a film.
With a very different approach, 'The infinite trench' also immerses us in the years not only of the Civil War, but also of the dictatorship. More than forty years of confinement suffered by the protagonist, played by Antonio de la Torre, and many other silences and lies by his wife, a huge Bethlehem Cuesta who has collected the award for Best Leading Actress. In the movie of Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga Y Aitor Arregi He changes his usual visual comic for a pain we had never seen before, and the result has been overwhelming. The film started with fifteen nominations, and has won two awards, Cuesta and Best Sound.
Nor has the Western homeland 'Intemperie' de Benito Zambrano, which has collected the awards for Best Original Song (with the improvised moment of the singer-songwriter Javier Ruibal, which has started to sing in front of the mic when he has collected the prize) and Best Adapted Screenplay, during which the director has encouraged everyone present to that of 'not to be told'. "Different times are coming, they will change formats and new stories will be told, but we have to tell them, we must not let others tell them for us", has defended, removing from the sleeve, to finish, a nice: "Long live Andalusia!".
Life is a tombola
In the hours before the ceremony, on the red carpet, the singer Amaia Romero recognized the press: "I'm very excited for tonight's performance. I started singing thanks to Marisol, I think I would sing in a very different way if it wasn't for her or maybe I wouldn't even sing". His words have been the perfect preamble that began a night of homage in style to one of the greats of our cinema, one of the most recognizable faces and voices, and one of the most broken figures by the times that touched them live. Pepa Flores, better known as Marisol, has received the Goya of Honor. He has done so, from a distance, since he has not attended the gala (although, deep down, many expected him to appear by surprise), but have been collected by his three daughters.
Girl prodigy and Spanish icon of the 60s, the artist made sing and dance to a generation that still lived under the yoke of Franco. Movies like ‘A ray of light’ (with which he won the award for best child actress at the Venice Film Festival), ‘An angel has arrived’, ‘Tombola’ 0 ‘Cabriola’ they brought a joy (no matter if "real or imagined", as the president of the Academy would say, Mariano Barroso) that made her one of the most beloved actresses in our country. This Goya of Honor is a recognition of his legacy, which we saw in Amaia's glassy eyes while singing an original song inspired by the artist, along with projections of his images. A beautiful, but insufficient, assembly it has been dazzled by the absence that, even so, we all expected.
The seniority rules
The naturalness and grace of the most recent veteran of our cinema this year has marked the beginning of the Goya ceremony. What a moment he gave us Benedicta Sánchez In the first prize of the night, the Best Actress Revelation, which picks up at 84 for his role in 'What burns' of Oliver Laxe. The road has been slow (you had to blow the boogers before and keep the klínex in the sleeve, like good yaya), but when I arrived I didn't want to leave. And that I didn't know what to say. "Life gives you surprises, and this is a very big one", he began, thanking the director of his film and his native Galicia. And suddenly, the phrase of the night: "Can I go now?". Benedict is eternal.
And yet, she has not been the oldest actress in these Goyas awards where she has sent the veteran. Julieta Serrano She has won the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Pain and Glory' at 87. Where Sanchez was a newcomer, Serrano is a full-time veteran, which we saw in 'Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown' and many other Pedro Almodóvar films. "It has brought me such a happy reunion, and such huge memories of our experiences of so many years", has assured, already with the prize in hand. "And I only remember the joy, the life we have had together, but this award is double, because I had the reunion with Antonio Banderas," he continued, highlighting the actor as "an exceptional person" for "his charisma, his peace, her serenity "which, she said, helped her interpret her mother in fiction.
For the second consecutive year, the presenters of the Goya gala have been Andreu Buenafuente Y Silvia April, a couple that last year came, saw and won. This year … not so much. The presenter and the comedian, professional and sentimental couple, have returned to pull that charisma that characterizes them, from that mixture of absurdity and critical intelligence, but perhaps they have wanted to spin too thin. Jokes that did not just land as they should, puns that were lost in their complexity and a somewhat chaotic structure have ended up ballasting the value of their intervention. The script of Ana Boyero, Luis Fabra, Iggy Rubin, Enric Cambray, David Lillo Y Silvia April Y Andreu Buenafuente He has craved at times scathing, and at times misplaced. So we approve them, but just.
What is undeniable is that there have been great moments. The initial number, in which they have reviewed the history of cinema from silent films to the most recent classics of Spanish cinema (in a very funny costume game, from 'Thesis' to 'Snow White'), has worked, and that We haven't wanted to know anything about rapping in the Goyas since the infamous moment of Antonio Resines. Even so, the monologues have sunk because of the lack of encouragement of an audience unwilling to applaud thanks. Silence has been the couple's worst enemy, who last year found a much more fertile ground for laughter.
Claiming the anonymous faces
The president of the Spanish Film Academy, Mariano Barroso, has taken the stage in the middle of the ceremony to give the classic institutional discourse. It is a time to offer an institutional stance in front of the situation not only of our cinema, but of the moment we live. The first has not been missing. "This year we celebrate good news: attending our cinemas has given the second best data of the last decade", he said, although Spanish cinema this year has not exceeded 100 million euros in revenue, as it has in the last five years. Even so, films like 'Father there is only one' or 'If I were rich' have been placed among the highest grossing of the year, confirming comedy as the pretty girl in the industry. Like last year, Barroso has also highlighted the entry of streaming platforms to the panorama of film and television. "They have opted for film production, and for the first time we have nominated films that exist thanks to it," he said, referring to the most nominated of all the candidates, 'While the war lasts', which is a Movistar + production . Will we get to watch a Netflix movie opting for the main prize categories? Maybe. Of course, according to Barroso, everything that is supporting the ambitious projects of Spanish artists is positive.
The president, who recognized all the international awards that have taken Spanish films (since Marta Nieto at the Venice Festival until 'Pain and glory' in Cannes and the next Oscars), also announced that next year will be the Berlanga Year "to celebrate the birth of one of our parents" and "by the way, that will help us understand some of the things that have happened in our country lately." The current political situation has not given more in this institutional discourse, which has recognized the invisible work of the less famous and glamorous part of the industry. "For many this glamor is a mirage", has sentenced. "There are screenwriters (and camera operators, and sound producers, etc.) anonymous sitting here among our best-known faces that are not famous, but they are essential: without them, there are no stories to tell, stories that help us understand the world, our country and our time, "he concluded.
The political tones of the night
Although it has served as a horny gag, the entrance of a not-so-spontaneous At the stage of the Goyas has served to put on the table the urgency of climate change. Well, perhaps conveying it with a half-naked woman to the Feminine was not the best way to get the message across, but certainly at the ceremony it has tried in many different ways to raise awareness about the present moment, either as regards racism or the situation of women in the industry.
The pianist James Rhodes, which featured a clip of 'The Infinite Trench', has taken advantage of its moment on stage to signal a scandal of sexual exploitation that has recently erupted in our country, and which little is being talked about: "Today my thoughts are with the children of the children's centers of Mallorca". Childhood has once again been present with the director of the short winner for Best Documentary Short Film, 'Our life as refugee children in Europe'. "Refugee children are first and foremost children, and therefore they must be especially protected," he defended Silvia Venegas When collecting your prize. "Hopefully we build a Europe and a Spain where no child is afraid, where no child loses the desire to live", he has sentenced, sending a message to protect these maliciously nicknamed "menas" who are only young people trying to find a place in the world. Enric Auquer, Best Revelation Actor for 'Who Kills Iron', seemed to join them in the distance by shouting: "Thanks to all the anti-fascists in the world!". There is no doubt that a certain political party will have heard his ears tonight.
Women have had more vindictive moments than nominations at this ceremony. The team of 'Suc de Síndria', awarded as Best Fiction Short Film, has given voice to the absence of women and not only in this edition of the Goyas (Bethlehem Funes She was the only female director in the fiction feature film categories, and she won the Best Director Novel award for 'The daughter of a thief'), but in the industry as a whole. "This year, fifteen fiction short films opted for this goya, but only two of them were signed by directors: I ask those who have in their hand to reverse this situation, to do so as soon as possible", have claimed, but without naming the president as he did Almodóvar. In addition, the director of the short, Irene MorayHe wanted to defend the freedom of women (especially those who have suffered abuse) to continue living their lives as they please. "I want to dedicate it to all the survivors: these women have the right to make noise, to succeed, to enjoy life, their body, to run and the right to be who they want to be," he said, moments after the actor Juan Diego Botto also add to the emotional-sexual demands of the night:
"Everyone's right to love whoever they want regardless of race, sex or place of birth. Something in which, despite any censorship, it is still worth educating the new generations."
Definitely, the 2020 Goyas have finished showing us the Spain we want: that in which Catalan, Basque and Galician are spoken in equal parts, where political causes have space, where political representatives attend and listen, where seniority is celebrated as much as the youth of newcomers, where one You can make fun of everything from intelligence and respect, and where the films form a heterogeneous mosaic of stories and characters that aspire to represent both our past and present and sometimes our future.
Nevertheless, the ceremony has also shown us the challenges that still lie ahead, from the representation of women in the categories of creative leadership to the true plot coherence of a gala, through the blissful mania of applauding some yes and others not in the In Memoriam. The details matter. You have to learn and improve, and move those numerous pulses that Vox has received in real actions that cause change in our cinema, which must be more inclusive, diverse and combative. And also laugh a little more.
There was no rival for 'Pain and glory' in the 2020 Goyas was last modified: January 27th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment