There was no rival for 'Pain and glory' in the 2020 Goyas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although earlier than usual, and from a place where we had never seen it, the ceremony of Goya Awards It has been a show full of ups and downs. Territorial relocation has taken her to Malaga, where we arrived after having lived one of the tightest races in a long time, which have ended up giving the victory in main awards and also in number (a total of seven) to 'Pain and glory' of Pedro Almodovar. The gala has been full of small moments of vindication, wonderful musical performances, jokes that did not quite work at all, criticisms of fascism, claims of female orgasm, spontaneous that were not spontaneous, direct messages to the present president Pedro Sanchez and references to the storm in the Andalusian city. Although if something has not lacked andSta 34th edition of the Spanish cinema awards He has been invited to cross the path of the camera. Rwe look at what he gave one night full of ups and downs and contrasts from the Málaga Palacio de Deportes Martín Carpena.

Jesus Briones / GTRES

Almodóvar, an unbeatable favorite

Perhaps the race with 'While the war lasts' has been adjusted, but on this night of Goyas everything pointed in the same direction. 'Pain and glory' has dominated the awards with seven statuettes: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack and Best Editing. An overwhelming set of awards that confirm Pedro Almodóvar's film as the most important of last year in our country, and that still has a way to go: the Oscars awards gala awaits you in February, where she is nominated for Best International Film and Best Actor.

The Manchego director has used his speeches beyond the acknowledgments and senses memories to the process of creating this very personal film (in which he recalls through an alter ego, Salvador Mallo, memories of his childhood and his training as an artist), so close to his life and so cathartic for his figure, and has wanted to address directly (even twice) to the president of the government, present at the premises:

"Spanish cinema is going through a good situation, but it also has very dark areas. I would like to tell you, without bothering you because here it comes as a guest, that the independent, author's cinema, the one that is made outside the margins of television and the platforms, it is in serious ways of extinction. And it needs the protection no longer of its government, it needs the protection of the state, because that is going to be its future, the future of the directors that are inspired by the cinema that is being made right now".

Almodóvar, who has also wished President Sánchez luck for these four years of legislature that have just begun, is not the only one of 'Pain and glory' that has cause for celebration tonight. Antonio Banderas continues his stellar season collecting the Goya for Best Actor (the first to win, not counting the Honor), which are joined by the awards of the Cannes Festival and the Oscar nomination, among many others. Much of his words have been for the director who saw him born as an artist and has now taken him back to the top. "You have understood me better than anyone, I hope the circles have not closed and we have the opportunity to continue working together in the future", he wished from the stage, also remembering that just three years ago he suffered a heart attack that changed his perspectives. "Not only am I alive, but I feel alive", it is finished. Notable has also been the prize to Alberto Iglesias for the soundtrack of the film, with which he already has eleven Goya awards.