There was no reconciliation! Verónica Castro did not appear on Alfredo Palacios' birthday

There was no reconciliation! As much as we all expected Verónica Castro and Alfredo Palacios to fix their differences on this birthday of the stylist that happened, the much-desired pacification did not happen.

This was detailed by journalist Alex Kaffie in his column today, December 24, for El Heraldo de México, assuring that although Palacios received many congratulations on his life anniversary, his comadre's never arrived.

Many thought that such a date would be the ideal setting for the renowned hairdresser and the sovereign to reconcile, however that did not happen. His fight (of which he is guilty Yadhira Carrillo) occurred on February 14, 2010), therefore they will be 10 years after they stopped speaking the word ”.

The Alfredo Palacios version

In his celebration number 21 of the program of Radio Formula "Health and Beauty", Palacios said that the ojiverde behaved very badly with her:

“She was very ungrateful to me after being her best friend, she turned her back on me. He was annoyed because at some point I gave a statement to a medium, a situation she never forgave ”.

Palacios confessed that, although for a long time he sought Verónica Castro to make amends, he got tired of not getting an answer.

