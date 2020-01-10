"There was a possibility, but not anymore": Carmen Miranda denies being Queen Isabel's next chef

Carmen Miranda, the winner of MasterChef La Revancha 2019, revealed that it will no longer be part of the team that cooks for the Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Through a statement issued through your official Twitter account, Carmen Miranda He clarified that his integration into the real kitchen was only a possibility that now cannot be realized.

“I want to deny the news that went viral. I will not be the queen's new Chef. Unfortunately the news came to me when I was about to board the plane to France and I could not approach all the means to clarify the issue, ”he said Carmen Miranda in your text

"On one occasion I said that there was the possibility of next year to be cooking for the queen but now, due to this note, that possibility now does not exist anymore," said the young woman known as ‘The Tamalera’.

It should be noted that a few days ago the magazine Esquire it was he who released the information about the work of Carmen Miranda with the Queen Elizabeth II of England, based on an alleged interview that the young man from San Luis Potosi granted him.

“Fernando Estobel invited me, who lives in London and is the queen's head chef (…) It's 2 months, I don't have much information about how the kitchen works. In fact, they ask for a previous training ”, was the alleged statement of the winner of the most recent version of MasterChef

