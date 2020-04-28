There must be more than a meter and a half of separation between the athletes, according to Fernando Simón

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The practice of sport individually that could be authorized from next May 2 should, in the opinion of the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, an extension of the social distance of one and a half meters which is considered valid for the general population.

"I think it should be expanded, for various reasons. One thing is to walk (…) and another is to play sports. The effort generates more powerful breaths, more powerful exalations, sweat, a series of variables that can generate risk ", he affirmed this Tuesday at a press conference.

For Simon, the important thing will be "the implementation of the norm"

"One and a half meters may be logical, but if you do sports in which there is an important movement, cycling, running even if it is not very fast, these distances will end up not being maintained. Therefore," he added, "I consider that it is It is good to guarantee that, if individual sport is proposed, it is clear when you observe an athlete who is doing it individually. "

"It is a question of application and, partially, of the risks to those who can be exposed to the rest of the population"he added.

The Council of Ministers is studying today some measures for de-escalation of confinement that could include authorization to walk and to do sport individually and under certain conditions.

Simón indicated that, like the walks of the children allowed since last Sunday, this new opening "in principle should not have a great impact" on the spread of the virus, "But I could have it."

The Health spokesman, who again appealed to individual responsibility, said that it is not for him to decide the date of application of the new measures, but he commented: "I personally believe that there are some things that other sectors have to consider as if it is good to do these changes on the weekend or on weekdays. "