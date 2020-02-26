There Let There Be Light ', masterful film about populism

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Only very few artistic works (books, films, paintings …) know how to capture the current environment from a diaphanous, lucid and sober perspective. Marko Škop, Slovakian producer, screenwriter and director of documentaries, series and feature films, knows how to perfectly position his eyes on the issues he addresses. Analytical and equanimous in his vision, without prejudice or doctrinal positions, he always leaves the viewer the last word.

‘Let There Be Light’

Relations between parents and children, the strength of education and family intimacy have focused their interest on their first two films. ‘Eva Nová’ (2015) already addressed the tensions between an actress who tries to recover the love of her son (situation that developed from an interview with the French actress Annie Girardot). A moving film, selected at the Toronto festival, which already showed intelligence in the direction and a true narrative sense, in a practically unique and closed space.

With ‘Let There Be Light’ the Slovak filmmaker makes the big leap. Again selected, among others, at the festivals of Karlovy Vary, Chicago and Seminci (without a doubt, the best of the contest) and candidate to represent Slovakia in the Oscar. No wonder because ‘Let There Be Light’ It is simply outstanding and impressive. The film that best shows the rise of the disturbing and dangerous populism in our current Europe.