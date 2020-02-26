Entertainment

There Let There Be Light ', masterful film about populism

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Only very few artistic works (books, films, paintings …) know how to capture the current environment from a diaphanous, lucid and sober perspective. Marko Škop, Slovakian producer, screenwriter and director of documentaries, series and feature films, knows how to perfectly position his eyes on the issues he addresses. Analytical and equanimous in his vision, without prejudice or doctrinal positions, he always leaves the viewer the last word.

image

‘Let There Be Light’

Relations between parents and children, the strength of education and family intimacy have focused their interest on their first two films. ‘Eva Nová’ (2015) already addressed the tensions between an actress who tries to recover the love of her son (situation that developed from an interview with the French actress Annie Girardot). A moving film, selected at the Toronto festival, which already showed intelligence in the direction and a true narrative sense, in a practically unique and closed space.

With ‘Let There Be Light’ the Slovak filmmaker makes the big leap. Again selected, among others, at the festivals of Karlovy Vary, Chicago and Seminci (without a doubt, the best of the contest) and candidate to represent Slovakia in the Oscar. No wonder because ‘Let There Be Light’ It is simply outstanding and impressive. The film that best shows the rise of the disturbing and dangerous populism in our current Europe.

image
READ:  Kingdom's new characters show up in key visuals in all their authority

‘Let There Be Light’

An economic migrant, Milan (played by the impressive actor of the same name, Milan Ondrík), forced, like so many others, to work in the country that pays best, in this case, Germany, returns with his family to his home when he can. A good father who has not fallen into the hatred of his father, kind to his neighbors, lover of his children and wife, and also, like any human being, with his small contradictions.

What promised to be a period of rest and family reunion, the Christmas holidays, becomes a real nightmare. His son, in full adolescence, begins to have problems and, as if that were not enough, the small local community is impressed, apparently, the news of the "supposed" suicide of another youth of the town.

image‘Let There Be Light’

A suspense Cres in crescendo ’, a family overwhelmed by a social reality that he did not know, a community, a silent witness and at the same time guilty for his lack of response, a connection between politics and religion that makes the situation worse … Marko Škop Embroider each of the plot threads of your movie and leave the viewer speechless in each sequence. Simply, masterly, and essential vision.

(tagsToTranslate) gay cinema (t) lgtbi (t) Slovak cinema (t) populism (t) xenophobia (t) homophobia (t) marko skop (t) Milan Ondrík

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.