There is only one of Meghan Markle … or maybe not? Meghan's impersonator on Instagram is her doppelganger

When you thought you had full news on Meghan Markle, on his exit from the Royal Family with Prince Harry and on his new life, here is some news is ready to reshuffle the cards on the table. Because it is true, a Duchess of Sussex is enough and advances in the world also considering the charge of changes that she brought with her, but … if they were two? There impersonator of Meghan Markle it popped up Instagram and it went viral because the resemblance is truly spatial. Is called Akeisha Varnado Land, she is an influencer and she looks a lot like her: to look to believe.

And if by chance you have an empty memory, here is a photo of the real Meghan Markle just to make you understand that you are not hallucinating.

Akeisha is a Missouri influencer and with Meghan Markle, in addition to facial features and a smile, she also has at least one other thing in common: do you remember that Meghan was an influencer in her previous life? We don't know if Queen Elizabeth would be happy to know that Meghan Markle lives and breathes more in the world, given the blatant exit of the scene from the Royal Family, but this 39-year-old girl from Missouri looks like her in an incredible way. References to Meghan Markle exploded in the comments below her Instagram photos because, come on, she looks like her doppelganger.

Ok, maybe Meghan Markle uses a slightly different make up, but on the looks, now that she is no longer a royal but she is 100% celeb, she and her twin Akeisha could find some points in common. In an interview with DailyMail, Meghan's impersonator said that it is not the first time that they are told to resemble her, on the contrary, she is often compared to her and not only online, even in real life. "Even my friends and family say I look like her! And even if I can't find common ground, it's a big compliment for me".

Incredible how she can't find points in common with Meghan Markle, because looking at her photos they look like sisters separated at birth. Queen Elizabeth warned, the charge of the Meghan Markles is ready to strike!

