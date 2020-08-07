There is no rematch against Rayados, said Guillermo Almada, prior to the meeting between Monterrey and Santos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guillermo Almada asserted that there is no rematch against Rayados (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The matches between Santos Laguna and the Rayados de Monterrey they have had a special flavor in recent years. In their history they have held great matches ranging from duels in the League to finals in international competitions.

The royals have a favorable balance in these duels. However, for Guillermo Almada, coach of the Warriors, there is no rematch in this match on matchday 3 of the tournament Guard1anes 2020 of the Liga MX.

"If there is a rivalry, you have to have a plus. We have had to win and we have lost. We are optimistic to go to win, "said the Uruguayan strategist at a press conference.

The games between Santos Laguna and the Rayados de Monterrey have had a special flavor in recent years (Photo: EFE)

The South American assured that, despite the large squad of La Pandilla, they are not afraid for the next match. "He is a rival who has very good footballers, but with our idea we can play better and we may have better opportunities ”, he explained.

He asserted that Santos has had a good performance in the current contest, although he recognized errors on the court. "We have an ensemble game that we have worked on. We had a good time, despite having lost against Cruz Azul, ”said Almada.

We hope to continue with the upward line with that good performance that we had

Santos beat Chivas de Guadalajara on Matchday 2 (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

Guillermo said he trusts his squad to snatch all three points from the Rayados. However, he pointed out that they should be vigilant in the defense for their great forwards, such as the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori or the Colombian Dorlan Pabón.

"We must have good defensive scaffolding. There are no mistakes to be made as in recent games. Our objective is to go to win, ”said the Lagunero helmsman.

He added that they will propose on the offensive at the Gigante de Acero, home of Monterrey. “I like to go find and propose without any fear. The previous results are statistics, but we have to learn from the mistakes of the past, "he explained.

Santos lost to Cruz Azul in their debut at Guard1anes 2020 (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

The Uruguayan commented that he is still not sure of the 11 starter for this Saturday due to the injury issue. In addition, he stated that he still does not know the results of the COVID-19 tests that the campus performed on him.

Surely we will have some absence due to different circumstances and we must face them

"Today we are going to evaluate the campus and let's see the tactical distribution, depending on who we have to order. We want to define it today so as not to leave any doubts to the soccer players ”, Almada pointed out.

Finally, he spoke of the different versions of Santos' alleged approach to the Ecuadoriano Stiven Plaza. "It is one of the jewels of Ecuadorian football, but we have not asked the footballer"He sentenced.

The Charrúa commented that he is not sure yet of the 11 starter for this Saturday (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

"His natural position is center forward and there we have a number of variants that make us not have the need, "concluded the Uruguayan, referring to his battering rams, like the Argentine Julius Furch and the mexican Eduardo Aguirre.

This Saturday, Santos Laguna will visit the BBVA Stadium, home of the Rayados de Monterrey. The party will be at 19:06 hours (central Mexico time) and the transmission will be in charge of the chain Fox Sports.

It is worth remembering that the regios are the current champions of Mexican soccer, because the previous tournament did not end due to the coronavirus epidemic. However, those led by Antonio “Turco” Mohamed They have not had good results, so this duel will be key to be able to climb positions in the table.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

"We cannot despair": Memo Vázquez asked for time to see the best level of Atlético de San Luis

Pachuca and Querétaro seek their first win of the season: how and where to see the start of day 3 of the Guardians 2020

Liga MX: Tigres vs Xolos and Pachuca vs Querétaro will start with the third day

The Femexfut thought small, assured the Viking Dávalos about the Liga de Expansión MX