There is no peace for My Hero Academia: even the new name of Dr. Ujiko generates controversy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fans are no longer pitying My Hero Academia and Kohei Horikoshi, not even after sensei changed the real name of Dr. Ujiko. It seems, in fact, that even the new name attributed to the Doctor is subject to the same problems that forced him to make an official apology from the editorial staff and to take measures.

Shuiesha also had to intervene on the matter, especially following a fuss raised by fans because of the name of Dr. Ujiko, Shiga Maruta, involuntarily inherent in a cruel project initiated by the Japanese During the Second World War. And again about the event that shook the world in the 90s, yet another controversy has come about the new name of the Doctor, changed to "Kyudai Garaki".

The pronunciation of the name "Kyudai", in fact, is the abbreviation commonly used for Kyushu Daigaku, better known in English as "Kyushu University", located in the city of Fukuoka. The prestigious medical academy is known for some live dissection episodes in 1945 of 8 Americans captured by imperial aviation. According to the testimonies, in fact, none of the eight American aviators would have survived following a series of terrible tortures that we reserve the right not to mention.

However, if you are interested in knowing the details of the torture, we refer you to the original article at the bottom of the news. Neither Horikoshi nor Shuiesha have still commented on this last controversy, but we will keep you updated if there were any news about it.