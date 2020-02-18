There is no peace for Interspecies Reviewes, the anime is canceled by another broadcaster

Share it:

After splitting the criticism in two, Interspecies Reviewers has resumed to face the controversy of the Japanese public that forced the umpteenth TV station to have to cancel the project from its schedule. The future of the anime on the small screen now seems increasingly in the balance.

The fuss that raised the anime is so impressive that even My Anime List had to take the field to adjust the high marks reserved for the series. In any case, the unpleasant situation that production is affecting is derived, according to the streaming and television broadcasters, from the content considered "too pushed" for the ethics of portals.

In fact, many have complained to the streaming giants not to use a filter for adults to limit certain titles to the public, in order to avoid having to cancel the distribution of the series. On the other hand, as regards the distribution on Japanese TV, the parents turned en masse against the broadcasters who proposed in their schedule such excessive works, despite the late evening schedule. In the long run of channels that had to cancel the anime of Interspecies Reviewerstherefore, the channel has also been added Sun TV, drastically reducing the capillarity of the national distribution of the series.

The TV adaptation of the manga of the same name, always proposed to a less wide audience, risks the definitive cancellation from all the schedules, opening a case destined to involve all future productions oriented in this direction. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.