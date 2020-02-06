There is also room for Shinobu in the ONE PIECE flashback: kunoichi shown as a young man

Share it:

So many characters in ONE PIECE that are presented by the elderly were actually more vigorous and beautiful when young, and this applies in a large way to women. Not only Big Mom, from a robust and ugly giantess to a successful pirate, but also the kunoichi Shinobu was actually a sensual girl as shown in chapter 970 of ONE PIECE.

The battle waged by Oden it was difficult: Kaido he had in fact managed to amass a large number of pirates on Wanokuni in view of the samurai rebellion. Next to the legitimate shogun of Wanokuni, there were nine red sheaths, which fought until the end. But not only them: a character that we have known in the present of has appeared ONE PIECE, or the young Shinobu.

The girl had also briefly appeared in one of the previous chapters of ONE PIECE and decided to show off helping the Oden faction. Since the story takes place twenty years before the current events, Shinobu is still a woman in full beauty, with prosperous forms and capable of rivaling those of Nami.

Despite his intervention, the battle takes a bad turn which will be resolved with the defeat of Oden. Shinobu will be spared and left free thanks to the intervention of the samurai. Were you impressed with this appearance?