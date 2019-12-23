There is already a date for the Madrid derby: Real Madrid – Atlético will be played on February 1 at 4:00 p.m.

The league He has made official the schedules of the 22nd day of the league competition, which will be held on the first weekend of February. Therefore, we already know the date and time of the Madrid derby that will star in the Real Madrid and the Atlético de Madrid.

Meringues and mattresses will be cited on Saturday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, in a meeting of vital importance for the future of the League since at the moment, those of Zidane are second only behind Barça and Atlético is fourth, on the hunt for the third position occupied by Sevilla.

The meeting will be broadcast by Movistar + La Liga and will be one of the first great duels of Spanish football in 2020 that is about to begin.