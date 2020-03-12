There is already a date for the arrival of the Euro Cup at PES 2020

Share it:

There are enough ballots for Euro 2020 to be canceled considering the current situation, but perhaps you can ride it at home if you have eFootball PES 2020, which will receive an update with all the competition licenses on April 30.

The license will allow you to enjoy the 55 teams that make up the tournament, updated templates and real kits so that not a single detail is missing if you are fans of this particular competition. Some of the details are:

The official ball for UEFA EURO 2020 ™ will be available from launch day on April 30, and the ball for the Final Ball Final will be added in late June

Featured UEFA EURO 2020 ™ players will be available on myClub throughout the tournament

The UEFA EURO 2020 ™ themed Matchdays, where users can select the country they will represent and compete in online challenge events, will take place throughout the tournament

The official UEFA EURO 2020 ™ tournament team will also launch on myClub once the tournament is over

Wembley and St. Petersburg Stadium have been very faithfully recreated to host tournament matches and to give players the opportunity to play in them with this free update.

In principle, the Eurocup will start on June 12 if the pandemic generated by COVID-19 is controlled and normal activity in this sport can be resumed. At the moment competitions such as the main leagues in countries like Italy and Spain have been canceled until further notice to avoid large groups of people that could lead to a worsening of the situation.