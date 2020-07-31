"There is a problem of unawareness"

Share it:

You will remember all the heavy racism charges Mackie has made to Marvel in the past few months. Now the actor busy with filming Falcon & The Winter Soldier he attempted in part to lighten his words, admitting that in his opinion there is a complex awareness problem.

Anthony Mackie had said he had seen in the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe very few interpreters but also professionals of color, claiming that a serious act of racism had been carried out instead with the realization of Black Panther where both the actors and the rest of the behind the scenes employees were all colored.

Now the actor has attempted to clarify his comments on diversity at Marvel Studios by saying: "I don't think what's happening is a real racism problem. I think it's a problem of unconsciousness not only of Marvel. I really think most of the big companies don't get to understand it. They believe they are doing what is necessary, but this is clearly not enough. "

Then he added: "You can't pretend to throw a black guy as one of your main superheroes and don't expect me to say these things. My origins and my DNA lead me to say these things. This is a huge opportunity for me as a black actor. Being part of the big family forces me to work to make it better. "

Meanwhile, we know that the series in which he stars with Sebastian Stan does not yet have a precise release date. It is now certain that we will not see Falcon The Winter Soldier before the end of 2020.