there is a nice reference to The New Mutants in the trailer for the sixth episode

The trailer for the sixth episode of The Boys 2 revealed a very special element that links the Amazon series to the world of The New Mutants.

In the promo of The Bloody Doors Off a secret Vought facility called the Sage Grove Center is introduced. According to Starlight it is a kind of psychiatric hospital that seems to house superheroes in distress, and Frenchie even speculates that it’s where super terrorists are baked. The whole scenario might seem familiar to Marvel fans as it seems to clearly hark back to the movie The New Mutants released in cinemas in recent weeks. Its protagonists were in fact confined to a very similar structure.

It is worth noting that the Sage Grove Center is not something that was taken from the pages of the comic book series Garth Ennis, but something that was created specifically for the show. It is not clear whether it is therefore a direct reference to The New Mutants or if it is a simple coincidence.

Season 2 of The Boys has already done somehow rentry to the world of Marvel in fact, as many will have noticed in the first episode there is a clear reference to Daredevil. The Amazon series, however, also enjoyed making fun of the DC antagonist, the Seven are shown as they prepare and shoot their new Vought Studios film “Dawn of The Seven”, with a clear reference therefore to the Batman vs Superman di Zack Snyder.

While waiting to find out what will happen in the next episodes, take a look at the review of the first 3 episodes of The Boys 2.