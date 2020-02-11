"There are weekends where I find it hard to understand some decisions that are made"

This Monday at SER Deportivos, three former members who acted in the First Division have offered their views on the current situation of arbitration in Spain: Alfonso Pérez Burrull, Ángel Calvo Cordova and Fernando Carmona Méndez. All of them expressed their opinion about the VAR and about what happened this Sunday in El Sadar and Villamarín.

VAR balance in Spain

Burrull: "The VAR is working well, there is still controversy but I think it's here to stay, it's very good and I think it helps"

Bald cordova: "There are Sundays and Sundays. There are weekends in which almost all are successful, and weekends in which I find it hard to understand some decisions that are made but there are also errors that seem much more flagrant than before"

Carmona Méndez: "The VAR has come to stay and will benefit football"

Controversy in El Sadar and Benito Villamarín

Burrull: "Yesterday there is a play and the referee does his job, assess the play and see the VAR if I am not mistaken. That is the arbitration, from there you have to respect it"

Bald cordova: "More than the red Sergio Ramos to me what does not enter my head and that was not seen in the VAR is that of the penalty to Messi. It is something that does not fit in my head. First I did not see the referee and second that the VAR did not enter "

Carmona Méndez: "Both Sergio Ramos and others are issues that require a unified protocol of action and have very clear ideas"

Arbitration complaints are maintained

Burrull: "You have to value the work that people do. There are many games, many plays … boy, well we do not always agree. We must leave it there because if not history shows you that before there was no VAR and that complaints they were the same. "

Bald cordova: "And that it does not occur to an arbitrator to say that an approach of a coach or a signing is badly done, because then they all go against the referee. It seems that the referee is here the" pim, pam, pum "doll and that everyone can say. "

Carmona Méndez: "That has not changed and I doubt that it will change. That is why I look more at everything that surrounds rugby because it gives us clear lessons on how it should work."