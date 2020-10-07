“There are things we would change”

After eight seasons, last year the cult series Game of Thrones it ended with a divisive ending like few others, and with a final season that was even the subject of a petition on Change.org, asking to turn it over again. The show’s creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss, recently returned to talk about the subject.

In his book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, writer James Hibberd asked Game of Thrones showrunners for an opinion on the negative reception of the public towards the final. Benioff admitted that if he had one second chance, he would definitely like to change something.

“There are definitely some things over the course of the show that we would do differently“ he said. “But I don’t know if there’s anything I’d like to discuss publicly.”

Weiss, for his part, was more reluctant. “One time Prince he said something about how, for every record you listen to and it seems to you bad, there are many people who have worked hard to make it happen. There are so many people who they work hard on any aspect of a thing. So when you say something critical, it may seem like you want blame someone else. And really the only people to blame are us, and I, sure as death, don’t want to blame us. “

I due showrunner di Game of Thrones they also confessed to lying to HBO about the economics of the series. In these days, meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who became famous thanks to Stranger Things, said she was rejected at an audition for Game of Thrones.