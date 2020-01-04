There are only two games from 2019 on Steam's most lucrative game list

Share it:

The end of the year and the beginning of the new one are traditionally budgets period, e Steam has therefore released some interesting data, including the list of the most profitable games of 2019. One particular fact stands out, namely that there are only two titles released this year.

In fact, among the best-selling titles on Steam we find Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice of FromSoftware, is Total War: Three Kingdoms, of Creative Assembly, while all the others have been out for at least a year. However, Sekiro sold 3.8 million copies and won the coveted game of the year award at ai The Game Awards (here our review of Sekiro to learn more).

The "Platinum" list is then completed by sacred monsters such as GTA V, Monster Hunter World, The Elder Scrolls Online, DOta 2, Rainbox Six: Siege, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike, PUBG, Warframe is Civilization VI.

In the "Gold" list instead there are five titles of 2019: Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, Mordhau, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Among the others on the list, however, the presence of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, game released in the now distant 2015, but which has gained a new wave of popularity thanks to the arrival of the TV series on Netflix. The Witcher 3 has broken the record of connected players in recent days.