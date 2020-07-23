"There are no reasons to stop Liga MX": the position of the Ministry of Health despite COVID-19 infections

Share it:

EFE / José Méndez



Time does not stop for the Liga MX and the positive cases of COVID-19 they keep appearing on the maximum circuit. Even the start of the season had to be modified to prevent more infections.

According to the latest figures, until this Wednesday, July 22, Mexican soccer has registered around 86 positive cases among players, managers and staff. Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tigres and Mazatlán have been the teams that, in less than a week, have reported positive cases and isolation measures at their campus.

After the opening match between Atlético San Luis and Juárez FC It will be rescheduled for next Monday due to the 10 infected players in the border complex, authorities of the Health Secretary declared for ESPN that "there are no reasons to stop the tournament".

"The decisions that teams make to repeat tests and postpone games work," said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, by telephone.

Liga MX will start this Friday with the duel between Necaxa and Tigres at 7:30 p.m. and the atmosphere that is experienced a few hours from the start is still one of uncertainty and caution. Despite the implementation of health protocols, the world of sports has been no stranger to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE LAST HOURS

Blue Cross, one of the teams that has suffered the most from the epidemic, reported this Wednesday about the existence of two infected players. Despite the fact that the cement team was crowned in the Cup by Mexico, the establishment already has 14 positive cases since the pandemic began in the country.

Similarly, Guadalajara noted the detection of three other positive cases among its ranks, which are added to that of coach Luis Fernando Tena, who contracted the disease days before his encounter against America.

EFE / Francisco Guasco / Archive



Likewise, the Rayados team reported that two players and a member of their staff are infected.

Juan José Sanchez Purata, central defender for Tigres, announced that he was positive prior to the encounter with Cruz Azul in the Cup for Mexico.

For its part, Mazatlán FC announced 3 cases on July 11 and had to move its first official match against Puebla for Monday, July 27.

In addition, the friendly match on July 17 between Necaxa and Atlas was suspended due to "force majeure."

THE SANITARY PROTOCOLS ARE FULFILLED?

The Liga MX preseason He gave us a small overview of what could happen if the sanitary measures were not respected in the maximum circuit. After four months of stopping activities, Mexican soccer decided to return with the Cup for Mexico.

Despite the fact that the meetings were conducted without an audience and with sanitary protocols, there are those who repeatedly violated the measures.

Miguel Herrera and Ricardo Ferreti were some examples. The American coach, during the game against Pumas, led without a face mask and faced less than a meter away with the assistant Michel Gonzalez.

(Photo: Pumas / Cuartoscuro)

In another match, the "Tuca" Ferreti In addition to not wearing a mask, he also started smoking and spat on the field, an action prohibited in the protocol. Some time later, he confronted himself without respecting the healthy distance with Dante Sibodi.

Hugs and kisses during the goal celebrations are also prohibited, however, the measure was not respected either. Nor can you greet rivals hand in hand, something that could not be avoided in the Cup For Mexico.

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation, declared that for the next tournament no sanctions have been contemplated for those who do not respect sanitary measures.

"We have to wait, but we hope that all this is temporary and that in the transition we can have good behavior," said de Luisa when asked about the behavior of players and managers.

