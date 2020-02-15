"There are no problems with any cartel," Jenni Rivera said before she died.

This Monday, within the framework of the seventh anniversary of the death of the Diva de la Banda, Pepe Garza revealed the audio of the unpublished interview with the singer. And, in the conversation, Jenni Rivera I affirm that I had no problems with any cartel.

From his office (Pepe’s Office), and in the presence of Johnny Lopez and “Chiquis” Rivera, children of the interpreter, Garza presented the audio, recorded in July 2012; Five years after Jenni's death. There, Rivera revealed that the FBI warned him of kidnap threats at a concert.

I have no idea (why they want to hurt me). My business is nothing illegal. It is something honest. I would like people to know that when people from groups or carts have gone to my palenques and ask me for photos, I treat them with great respect. There is no problem with any cartel, ”said the interpreter when Pepe asked him why they would want to harm him.

For the Diva de la Banda, threats were common. In their presentations in Michoacán, they had already told him that they were going to cut off his head. And in 2012, they had written to him ‘If you get on singing, Los Zetas will kill you’ before a presentation at the Monterrey Arena (place of their last concert). However, despite not having problems with any cartel, this time he worried Jenni Rivera that the FBI was involved.

Watch the full interview here on the Pepe Garza channel:

Video broadcast live on YouTube by Pepe Garza on December 9, 2019

