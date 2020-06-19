There are many factors why the Mexican National Team is successful in minor categories and not in the major: Pablo Aimar

Share it:

Currently "Pablito" is a coach for Argentina U17 (Photo: Special)

Pablo Aimar one of the best Argentine footballers of the last decades and current technical director of the U-17 team in his country, indicated that "there are a million factors why a youth team is successful and a larger team doesn't"Referring to the youth World Championships he has won Mexico (2005 and 2011) and the little success in major teams.

During a meeting with journalists organized by Venados de Mérida, and in which Marcelo Michel Leaño, director of Institutional football in Chivas also attended, "Pablito" explained, for example, that the pressure is not the same in both categories.

The World Cup for adults is a flash, every four years, there is a tension to say that I go down the ledge, I stay outside and wait four years again. There are many factors that determine that a country is world champion and others are not.

Pablo Aimar is the idol of Lionel Messi (Photo: File)

The 40-year-old strategist compared the situation of the Mexican teams with those of Holland, who are recognized for working hard on basic forces, and yet, they have been unable to lift a World Cup.

Out there France took the thorn in 98 and returned to be champion after (2018). Holland has been there several times (finals), perhaps they ask themselves the same question and they in formation, successes in youth, have books to write

Furthermore, the former Valencia player from Spain commented that "more and more players say that soccer is not their favorite activity"And acknowledged that this reduces emotion in games. Such is the case of Carlos candle, who despite having been one of the great figures of the Tricolor, has confessed on more than one occasion that for him soccer is only a job; even with 31 years of age anda retired from the national team.

He added that like Mexico and the Netherlands, there are several teams in the world that triumphed in minor categories and did not appear in World Cups: " there is not a factor, there is a million that determines that it can be won in youth, as Serbia won a U-20 World Cup, the Africans, and then they no longer appear, there are many keys that determine success, not just one "

El Tricolor in World Youth Championships

Carlos Vela was one of the architects of the U-17 world championship in 2005 (Photo: File)

It is worth mentioning that in World Cups of lower categories, Mexico has obtained two championships, four runners-up and a third place, so that specialty is considered as a power.

The first runner-up did it in 1977, in the U-17 World Cup in Tunisia, where he reached the final against the Soviet Union, falling on penalties 9 to 8.

After 28 years, he won his first title of the same category when beating Brazil 3 to 0, in Peru. Tournament where the names of Carlos Vela, Giovani Dos Santos and Héctor Moreno emerged.

In 2011, Mexico got its second championship under-17 hosting and defeating in the final Uruguay 2 to 0. Among the most outstanding players were Antonio Briseño, Carlos Fierro and Alfonso González.

In 2018, the girls from Mexico were close to being crowned for the first time (Photo: Special)

In that same year, but in Colombia, the Tricolor reached the third place in the U-20 World Cup, defeating 2-1 France. Alan Pulido, Nestor Araujo and Diego Reyes were on campus.

In 2013, Mexico returned to a U-17 World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates. However, it was clearly surpassed by its similar Nigeria, falling 3 to 0. Erick Aguirre and Raúl Gudiño, are some of the soccer players that are still in force.

Five years later, for the first time in history a women's team from Mexico He reached a World Cup final and did so at the U-17 World Cup in Uruguay. Unfortunately they couldn't beat the squad of Spain, who won 2 to 1.

In 2019 The Aztec team under-17 confirmed the hegemony in the category when facing Brazil in the end. However, the locality and the biased arbitration reduced the national team, losing 2-1.

