"There are managers who do not care about anything": the harsh criticism of a footballer to the Liga de Expansión MX

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

On different occasions, footballers who experienced the transition from MX Ascent to MX Expansion League they showed their disagreement. The immediacy with which the changes were announced created uncertainty for many of them, since they did not know the future of their careers.

Now, the tournament is weeks away from starting, but the unknowns persist for some players. In addition to the fact that there is no defined date or calendar, there is the financial part to attend the health emergency of COVID-19.

For Arturo "Palermo" Ortizback of Black Lions, "There are managers who don't care about anything." He explained that they are taking the same position as when eliminated the MX Ascent for the now MX Expansion League.

“By removing the Promotion, he talks a lot about what managers are. They did not care, they saw for their benefit and that other people do it as they can. I think they are in the same position, ”said the Mexican defender at a press conference.

"There are executives who don't care about anything," said Palermo Ortiz (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

And it is that this week local media reported that there are teams of the new category that have not performed the tests to detect the new coronavirus. This despite the fact that training has already started.

“Of course there is a certain concern. I don't know which teams don't have the capacity to do the tests. If you are taking care of yourself every day and another team is coming that does not have the measurements, it would no longer be convenient, ”Ortiz lamented.

However, he recognized that "It is not hasty to start" the tournament in mid-August, as planned. “I see it well because we don't like to be standing for so long. We have to adapt to the new rules"He detailed.

Palermo said that they are "lucky" that the University of Guadalajara performs tests every 15 days. For this reason, he suggested that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) should support clubs that are unable to perform regular medical examinations.

Tests done to players, coaching staff and staff of the Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy of Black Lions)

He also said that these past few months have been difficult for the situation of the epidemic in Mexico and the new organization of Mexican soccer. "I was aware of what was happening day by day," he declared.

"They tell you: 'You are going to leave for fifteen days when this happens,' but three months go by and then they take advantage of that situation to tell you that the tournament is over cut, they take away your promotion, cut off many of your colleagues. Really were hard knocks that had never been seen"Explained the defender.

A new challenge

Arturo Ortiz is anxious to face this tournament (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Despite the transition that the silver division is going through, Arturo is anxious to face this tournament. Although he knows that they cannot get promotion to the First Division, he is motivated to have a good tournament.

“It depends on me whether I can maintain my level so that another team can see you. I am at an age that I have to make a difference and being a leader, ”said the defender.

He mentioned that this tournament will be "different". "It's like when I was in U-20, but now I'm actually one of the oldest"Said the 27-year-old, who had no qualms about putting on the leader's label.

"We have to be the example of the kids. What we do or fail to do remains as an image. If they see you throw yourself in the hammock, that doesn't work: you have to convey to him that you are hungry despite being in this League ”, he assured.

Palermo had no shame about putting on the leader's label (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

He explained that he has a short-term goal of playing a good role in the bullfight and being champion with Black Lions. "That's the way the reflectors are on this side and so I can go to the First Division"He detailed.

Palermo is experiencing its second stage with the people of Guadalajara. When he defended the Leon coat, the team did not qualify the Liguilla, so this time he wishes "Remove the thorn".

“Now I have to be in the Expansion League and I have to keep doing my part. I have faith that this team can be in the First Division and hopefully they will take me into account to be with them in that process ”, he concluded.

The inaugural tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX is scheduled to start on August 15. However, sources commented to Infobae Mexico that the start will be delayed a few more weeks.

