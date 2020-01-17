General News

 There are already several episodes of Helstrom and M.O.D.O.C.K.

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Mounting Hellstrom and Modok

In these dates the press tour of TCA is taking place, which is leaving us news about the world of the small screen, including that of superheroes. This time it seems that it is the turn of the projects in which Hulu is immersed, which arose before the Marvel Television division was absorbed by Marvel Studios. Those projects are the real action series “Marvel’s Helstrom” and the different animated projects that will end up leading to “The Offenders”.

Among the revelations that the Vice President of Hulu would have given is that although we have not received any news about Helstrom, there are four episode mounteds by Marvel who currently have the approval of Hulu, to the point that they hope to announce the premiere date of the series "soon".

We have seen 4 episodes of the series and are excited about it. (..) It's a very special horror series with a very different family in the middle of everything, ”said Hulu vice president and chief of content, Craig Erwich.

As we say of the animated series that was on the way for Hulu there are also novelties, specifically of the series about M.O.D.O.K. of Patton Oswalt which is said to also there would be several episodes and Hulu is also loving it.

READ:  Iran issues a furious response to the US - says We'll survive without US...



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.