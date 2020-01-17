 There are already several episodes of Helstrom and M.O.D.O.C.K.

Share it:

In these dates the press tour of TCA is taking place, which is leaving us news about the world of the small screen, including that of superheroes. This time it seems that it is the turn of the projects in which Hulu is immersed, which arose before the Marvel Television division was absorbed by Marvel Studios. Those projects are the real action series “Marvel’s Helstrom” and the different animated projects that will end up leading to “The Offenders”.

Among the revelations that the Vice President of Hulu would have given is that although we have not received any news about Helstrom, there are four episode mounteds by Marvel who currently have the approval of Hulu, to the point that they hope to announce the premiere date of the series "soon".

We have seen 4 episodes of the series and are excited about it. (..) It's a very special horror series with a very different family in the middle of everything, ”said Hulu vice president and chief of content, Craig Erwich.

As we say of the animated series that was on the way for Hulu there are also novelties, specifically of the series about M.O.D.O.K. of Patton Oswalt which is said to also there would be several episodes and Hulu is also loving it.