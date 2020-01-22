"There are ads on every street": Lorenzo Lazo was in Iran when conflict broke out with the US

Share it:

After the death of Qasem Soleimani, the most powerful military commander in Iran, the tension between that nation and the United States is growing.

In the midst of the serious international conflict, Edith González's businessman and widower, Lorenzo Lazo, experienced the conflict firsthand, since he was vacationing in Iran when Soleimani was murdered.

Immediately, Edith fans were very concerned about the integrity of Lorenzo Lazo, because in the face of growing tension between the two nations it is believed that there are no security conditions for tourists.

Fortunately, the businessman shared a message on his Instagram account confirming that he is well and that he has already left the Asian nation. Now he is in Turkey.

How is the situation in Iran?

Through his Instagram account, Lorenzo Lazo gave details of how the situation is in the Asian nation:

I left calmly from Tehran, Iran to Istanbul, an exciting city of valuable memories. All the important armies of history crossed the Bosphorus to reach this city in Turkey".

‘There are ads on every street”

Lorenzo Lazo also shared that after the death of Qasem Soleimani, “the attack has generated the strongest political and military tension in that region in several decades. Throughout the city, on streets, roads, public buildings, there are announcements commemorating his life".

With information from Hola México.

