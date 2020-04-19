 Themyscira scene in Wonder Woman 1984 will be a flashback

Share it:

The trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 includes moments that take place in Themyscira. However, we know that in the movie Wonder Woman Diana is prohibited from returning to the island to visit her friends and mother. According to the director Patty jenkinsThe original plan did not include revisiting Themyscira in this movie, but there was finally a change of plans.

Apparently, Diana is not going to violate that prohibition, because speaking for Empire magazine, the filmmaker has explained that this scene that we really see it's a flashback, and that they will also show it to the beginning of the movie.

It made sense to start again with where he came from, to have juxtaposition to what he is in our world.

The director is happy to be able to count on the returns of Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and Antiope (Robin Wright).

Jenkins too briefly comments the villains of the film, where we have two classics, Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). Jenkins has already said that the latter, a cunning and greedy businessman, is the epitome of the capitalist excess of the 1980s. His search for more power leads him to Minerva, Diana's scientific companion at the Smithsonian.

What makes Barbara a Cheetah is feeling that she has never been as good as someone like Diana. She reminds me of certain people I have met who have so little self-confidence that they are always holding back. So once they start to accept the change, this ugly resentment accumulated during all these years comes out.

So explain that The more Barbara pursues a safe lifestyle with Lord, the more her relationship with Diana breaks down., and ensures that the dynamic between these two villains has "this true misunderstanding at its core."

As for the action scenes, they have revealed that all the action sequences were helped by the well-known circus group, the Circus of the Sun, to design the most physical sequences. This is in harmony with Jenkins' vision of go back to the cinema of the 80s doing as many stunts and practical effects as possible.

For months, we worked on crazy cable platforms to figure out how to make it work, ”says lead actress Gal Gadot. It is so original, so fresh and powerful, but at the same time so elegant and sexy. We take it to the next level.

Finally comment that in the film, as we know, Gadot continues to maintain his work in the museum, to be aware of dangerous mystical artifacts, and is that as Jenkins tells us, "It is a world with other gods and other lords". However, they still do not advance much further on the history of the film.

