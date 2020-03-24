theme parks and merchandising sweep, while streaming is (still) testimonial

Share it:

This is how you earn money … is a series of weekly articles from Xataka carried out between 2018 and 2019 in which we analyze the business model of large technology companies: which divisions give them real benefits and which do not, which are the true nuclei of these companies that have transformed the world. Today, this section returns to talk about the company that monopolizes the conversations of these weeks, with the permission of the coronavirus, due to the expected arrival of its video on demand service: Disney.

Disney's history is that of an entertainment locomotive that, through purchases, has managed to go far beyond the business of cartoons broadcast in cinemas and television.





Understanding the framework

A truism: Disney is a huge conglomerate of affiliates. Specifically, thirty-four that are divided into four large business units.

Media Networks : Disney-owned television networks: Disney Channel, ABC, ESPAN, FX, National Geographic, and Freeform.

Parks, Experiences and Products : the subsidiaries that govern each of the company's theme parks, the sale of products from merchandising, its cruise line, the vacation Resort …

Studio entertainment : Original content productions, including Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm …

Direct-To-Consumer and International: On-demand streaming video platforms. Disney +, ESPN +, Hulu and Hotstar (India).

Although in recent months Disney + is the one who monopolizes all the conversations, video on demand is the one who represents -today- the least revenue for the company of the four business units it holds. Just 6% in 2019. Logically, the great protagonist has just arrived in a few countries and is beginning his landing, so it will be necessary to see what figures this division handles in the coming years.

Disney's main business, from which it earns the highest income, is in its amusement parks, recreational experiences and sales of merchandising, which represent more than 4 out of every 10 dollars the company pays.

Behind, not too far away (3.6 dollars out of 10 entered) is Media Networks, the six television channels that the company owns. And with 17% of the turnover, the productions of original content. Paradoxically, Disney makes more cash with the products and experiences associated with its films than with the creation of series and films.. Or said in other words: 'Frozen' is fine, but Olaf's dolls in the Christmas sales campaign are even better.

Record 2019

Disney is one of the companies that has not known what the 2008 crisis was. Or it knew it for a very short time: only in 2009 did it have a slight fall in its income and its net result, and since then it has continued to grow every year. with the exception of a slight drop in 2017, more than offset in the following years. Disney has more than doubled its turnover in the last decade, with the highest year-on-year growth in 2019.

Precisely in 2019 he reorganized his business into the four large units that we saw before, and a year earlier he had already merged two of them. Until then, the division was different, although similar, and the differences between these units were scarce with respect to the end-of-year result, beyond the lower growth (with years of decline) of the division of studies.

In the coming quarters we will be able to see if the effects of the arrival of Disney + are being noticed to improve the income of a division that, despite its fame, is almost testimonial compared to the rest. Especially with regard to theme parks and the merchandising of its characters and sagas.

