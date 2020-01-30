Entertainment

"Thelma & Louise" meet again two years later

January 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis on the special pass of

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

It was almost 30 years ago, in 1991, when it premiered in Spain 'Thelma & Louisand', a cult film for feminism That comes to this day. In those times it was a revolution, one more stone in the road that we still have and we still have a long way to go. It was a movie that has gone down in history because two women, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, starred in a film of a genre usually reserved for men: a "road movie" in which there was also a lot of action and there was talk of rebellion and companionship. Also because it was written by a woman and because she won the Oscar for "Best Original Screenplay", an achievement at the time. Since then there have been many occasions when we have seen actresses together, and this Tuesday, after two years without sharing red carpet they have done it again and with a very special reason.

Susan and Geena attended the special screening of 'Thelma & Louise' at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan, in New York. Was a special pass for "Women in motion", the movement that claims a greater role for women in the film industry, and both left us in the photocall two very marked and different styles.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis on the special pass of

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

Susan Sarandon

The laureate actress opted for a trendy look, a male-inspired styling with a suit jacket pants Black in contrast with white shirt and a striking gold jewel bowtie with arrow detail. He completed the style with medium-heeled shoes and black clutch. The "Thelma & Louise" pass was a special date, but not so high as to bet on a Hollywood-style party look so he got the right choice.

Susan Sarandon on the special pass of

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

For its part, Geena Davis chose a dress by Romona Keveza, also of tendency because this season they take the transparencies and lace. The long-sleeved design exposes the shoulders and plays with the lace, it is also very tight to highlight the silhouette and make it very feminine. The actress combines it with simple sandals of sensible heel, that although they do not add in style they do contribute the desired comfort.

Geena Davis on the special pass of

Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

