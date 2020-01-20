TheGrefg will also have its own skin in Fortnite: all the details

Share it:

David Cánovas Martínez, known in networks as TheGrefg, will have its own skin in Fortnite. The youtuber Spanish, 22, will have his own outfit in the battle royale of Epic Games after having reached an agreement with the American giant. Your influence on the video game will allow you to have an equivalent to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, which will also have an exclusive skin.

The collection, which is part of the Fortnite Icon Series label, will be expanded with more relevant multiplayer videogame figures with the highest turnover on the planet today.

12 million subscribers on YouTube; 1.3 million followers on Twitch

It has been through its channel Youtube where TheGrefg has published a video explaining the first details of this skin, an aspect that will be quite transgressive in its design as it changes during the game: it will be dynamic. As has been known, the aspect will undergo changes until I have lost all my hair, a hair loss that will be at odds with the number of casualties achieved.

The idea has a story behind. He assured himself via Twitter that if that message reached 10,000 RT, your skin would end up being bald; and it seems that it will be. In fact, right now it has 26,000 RT, so there are comments that do not quite believe that it was not a design already signed before.

The young man, declared a fan of the series Dragon ball, I also wanted this new skin to have an aura similar to what the Saiyan have when they become Super Saiyan. At the moment the date of availability of this skin has not been revealed, nor the way to get it, although that of Ninja is temporary and limited.

To know all the news related to Fortnite, we recommend taking a look at this link. This week we have had with main prominence the challenges of Cura Vs. Toxina and those of Blandito Vs. Viscoso. The latest update of the game is version 11.40, whose details you can know in depth through this other link.

