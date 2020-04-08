Thebes: "We are considering LaLiga to return on May 29 or June 6"

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has expressed that from the League they consider "To play again in Spain and other European countries on May 29 or June 6." This was announced during a telematic meeting with the foreign press.

"We are considering the idea of ​​playing again, in Spain and other European countries, on May 29 or alternatively on June 6. For European competitions, we are talking about June 28, "he explains in statements collected by La Gazzeta dello Sport.

"With these dates there is obviously time to start again to train respecting the restart protocol of the activity that we have designed for LaLiga and that we have sent to inform other leagues, including Serie A, "he adds.