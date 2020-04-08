Sports

Thebes: "We are considering LaLiga to return on May 29 or June 6"

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has expressed that from the League they consider "To play again in Spain and other European countries on May 29 or June 6." This was announced during a telematic meeting with the foreign press.

"We are considering the idea of ​​playing again, in Spain and other European countries, on May 29 or alternatively on June 6. For European competitions, we are talking about June 28, "he explains in statements collected by La Gazzeta dello Sport.

"With these dates there is obviously time to start again to train respecting the restart protocol of the activity that we have designed for LaLiga and that we have sent to inform other leagues, including Serie A, "he adds.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.