Thebes: "There is no running but I hope we can start the competition in mid-June"

Javier Thebes, in the midst of a tense atmosphere due to the suspensions and disputes around the league tournaments around the world, he assured in #Let's go, of Movistar, that "it will be necessary to fulfill the stages that the president of the government has marked" today with regard to confinement.

The President of The league, also spoke of the suspension of the Ligue 1, of France, and of the future of the competition that he presides over: “We woke up with the bad news of France and it is appreciated that the President Sánchez has taken professional football into account in the de-escalation phases. There is no running, but I hope we can start the competition in mid-June, we have until 28 to do so, "he said. Thebes.

After learning that professional athletes will be able to train, individually, from May 4, The league It already starts engines to resume the championship as soon as possible and be able to finish it without resolutions or inconveniences as has already happened in the Eredivisie, of Holland, and the Ligue 1, of France.