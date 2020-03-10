Thebes: "If the Government says that the competition must be suspended, it would be suspended"

This Tuesday we have known that the next two days of First and Second Division will be played behind closed doors. After critics of some clubs, soccer players or coaches and of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the Professional Football League has issued an official statement.

The message says: “Before the different public communications made by different entities requesting the suspension of the competition, LaLiga wants to state that since the beginning of this situation it has always followed the guidelines established by the health authorities and the CSD. The Ministry of Health and the CSD, as guarantors of the health of amateurs, players, club employees, journalists, etc., have considered as sufficient preventive measure to hold the competition behind closed doors and LaLiga, as it cannot be otherwise way, act accordingly. In this situation, LaLiga is in constant communication with the authorities and will follow their recommendations at all times. ”

In addition, the president of the LFP, Javier Thebes, has personally assured: "Professional football does not stop because the Government has considered that it is enough play behind closed doors If the Government had considered it necessary to suspend the championship, it would have said so. The Government of Spain and the Autonomous Communities are in these cases the guarantors of the health of the fans, the players, etc. If the Government says that the competition must be suspended would be suspended".