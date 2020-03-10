Sports

Thebes: "If the Government says that the competition must be suspended, it would be suspended"

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

This Tuesday we have known that the next two days of First and Second Division will be played behind closed doors. After critics of some clubs, soccer players or coaches and of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the Professional Football League has issued an official statement.

The message says: “Before the different public communications made by different entities requesting the suspension of the competition, LaLiga wants to state that since the beginning of this situation it has always followed the guidelines established by the health authorities and the CSD. The Ministry of Health and the CSD, as guarantors of the health of amateurs, players, club employees, journalists, etc., have considered as sufficient preventive measure to hold the competition behind closed doors and LaLiga, as it cannot be otherwise way, act accordingly. In this situation, LaLiga is in constant communication with the authorities and will follow their recommendations at all times. ”

READ:  Quique Setién: "Messi and Abidal? There are things I can never control"

In addition, the president of the LFP, Javier Thebes, has personally assured: "Professional football does not stop because the Government has considered that it is enough play behind closed doors If the Government had considered it necessary to suspend the championship, it would have said so. The Government of Spain and the Autonomous Communities are in these cases the guarantors of the health of the fans, the players, etc. If the Government says that the competition must be suspended would be suspended".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.