Thebes announces that the March 1 Classic will be played at 9:00 p.m.

The Classic Garter Between Real Madrid Y Barcelona next March 1 will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (8:00 p.m. GMT) at the stadium Santiago Bernabeuconfirmed Javier Thebes, president of LaLiga, at an event held this Wednesday in London.

During the presentation of LaLigaTv, channel that will broadcast the Spanish competition in the United Kingdom, Thebes confirmed the schedule of the next Classic.

The first round match was played, after being suspended in October, last December 18 at the Camp Nou and finished with a zero draw. The Classic, to be played on the first day of March, could be a decisive meeting for the future of the League.

At the moment, after 19 contested days, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are in first and second position of the classification Garter respectively, both with 40 points.