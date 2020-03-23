The Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimentions movie is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimentions, 2016 anime films as well as the latest film dedicated to the adventures of Yugi Muto and companions, is now available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video courtesy of Dynit. The feature film, lasting about two hours, is available only in two languages: English and Italian.

The Dark Side of Dimensions was directed by Satoshi Kuwabara and arrived for the first time in Italy in March 2017, about a year after its debut in the land of the rising sun. The film collected approx 800 million yen worldwide, just under half of its lucky predecessor Yu-Gi-Oh !: Bonds Beyond Time.

The Prime Video website describes the synopsis of the film as follows: "Seto Kaiba, who has become CEO of his gaming company, challenges the Pharaoh Atem, although he has now abandoned Yugi Muto as his deadly vessel. But a fearsome threat comes to destabilize the plans of both: the mysterious Aigami seems to access hidden powers that come from unknown dimensions".

And what do you think of it? Will you recover it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Among the other news, we would like to remind you that Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS, the new animated series starring Yuga Odo, will make its debut in April and that new information about the exhilarating Yu-Gi-Oh! Abriged.