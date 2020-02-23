Entertainment

The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is back in the spotlight thanks to a new series of Funko Pop

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After the appearance of the trading card game on Yu-Gi-Oh, the franchise has quickly become one of the most important ever, with products of all kinds that have seen the light to satisfy the fans scattered everywhere, including video games, gadgets, anime, manga and much more.

In short, we are talking about a resounding success that over the years has led more and more companies to dedicate themselves to the brand with the concretization of related products often much desired by collectors, just think of the recently announced Yu-Gi-Oh themed bust dedicated to Exodia that has succeeded to enhance an avalanche of avid fans.

This time, however, the light of the spotlight has reached Funko, a company that lately does not seem to want to give its audience a breath, with new products that are presenting themselves on every auspicious occasion. Well, the company has now unveiled a new line of Funko Pop – whose images are available at the bottom of the news – Yu-Gi-Oh theme dedicated to some of the monsters and characters seen in the series. In particular, the following have been confirmed:

  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – 6-inch Exodia
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Joey Wheeler
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Maximillion Pegasus
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Red-eye black dragon
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Yugi Muto
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Obelisk the 6-inch Tormentor
  • Funko Pop! Animation: Yu-Gi-Oh – Slifer the 6-inch Sky Dragon

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that over the past few weeks some new information dedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged has been revealed.

